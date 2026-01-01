Deploy An Otter Wiki in one click installation.
Minimalist self-hosted wiki with Git-backed page history, Markdown editing, and user access control in a single container.
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What you can build with An Otter Wiki
An Otter Wiki is a lightweight self-hosted wiki that stores all pages in a Git repository and user data in SQLite — no separate database service required. Written in Python with a clean Bootstrap interface, it supports Markdown editing, file attachments, and a full page revision history backed by Git commits.
Self-hosting on your VPS keeps all wiki content under your control, with fine-grained access rules that can restrict reading and editing to registered or admin-approved users only. The single-container design means there is nothing to provision beyond a named volume and the container itself.
Key features of An Otter Wiki
Git-Backed History
Setiap suntingan halaman secara automatik adalah komit Git, memberikan anda sejarah semakan yang lengkap yang anda boleh semak imbas, bandingkan, dan pulihkan melalui antara muka web.
Markdown Editing
Write and edit pages in Markdown with a live preview editor — no proprietary format or rich-text lock-in of any kind.
Access Control
Read, write, and attachment permissions are configured independently for anonymous visitors, registered users, and admin-approved users.
File Attachments
Upload and embed images and files directly into wiki pages, stored alongside page content in the persistent data volume.
User Management
Built-in registration with optional email confirmation and admin approval workflows give full control over who can contribute.
Why run An Otter Wiki on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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