WeKnora is an open-source LLM-powered knowledge framework from Tencent that transforms scattered documents into queryable, reasoning-capable knowledge assets. It combines RAG-based question answering, a ReAct agent for multi-step reasoning, and a Wiki Mode that distills raw documents into a self-maintaining markdown knowledge base with an interactive knowledge graph.

Self-hosting WeKnora on your own VPS keeps proprietary documents, embeddings, and conversation history entirely under your control. Connect any of twenty-plus LLM providers â€” OpenAI, DeepSeek, Qwen, Claude, or local Ollama models â€” and choose from multiple vector backends without sending sensitive data to third-party services.