Up to 68% off for Dify

Deploy Dify in one click installation.

Open-source LLM application platform for building AI workflows, RAG pipelines, and chatbots visually.

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Deploy Dify in one click installation.

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MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
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Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
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KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
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Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
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KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
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Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Dify

Dify ialah platform pembangunan aplikasi LLM sumber terbuka yang paling popular di dunia, menyediakan antara muka visual untuk membina aliran kerja AI, saluran paip RAG, ejen AI dan aplikasi chatbot. Dengan sokongan untuk lebih 100 penyedia LLM termasuk OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, dan model tempatan melalui Ollama, Dify membolehkan pasukan membuat prototaip dan menggunakan aplikasi AI gred pengeluaran tanpa menulis kod orkestrasi yang kompleks.

Pengehosan sendiri Dify pada VPS anda sendiri memastikan semua dokumen, pembenaman, perbualan dan kunci API kekal di bawah kawalan penuh anda. Penggunaan ini termasuk pangkalan data vektor Weaviate terbina dalam untuk carian semantik, pelaksanaan kod kotak pasir, dan perlindungan SSRF untuk pembangunan aplikasi AI yang selamat.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Dify

Visual workflow editor

Build complex AI pipelines by chaining LLM calls, API integrations, and conditional logic with drag-and-drop.

RAG pipeline

Ingest documents, generate embeddings, and retrieve relevant knowledge with built-in Weaviate vector database.

AI agent framework

Create autonomous agents with tool-calling capabilities for web search, code execution, and external APIs.

100+ LLM providers

Connect to OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Mistral, and local models via Ollama with model load balancing and fallback.

Sandboxed code execution

Run Python and JavaScript safely in an isolated environment with built-in SSRF protection.

Prompt engineering studio

Design, version, and A/B test prompts with an observability dashboard for logging and tracing.

Why run Dify on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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