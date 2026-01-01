Deploy Weaviate in one click installation.
Pangkalan data vektor sumber terbuka untuk aplikasi AI dengan carian semantik, carian hibrid, dan integrasi LLM.
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What you can build with Weaviate
Weaviate is an open-source vector database designed for AI-native applications. It stores data objects alongside their vector embeddings, enabling fast semantic similarity search that goes beyond keyword matching to find conceptually related content. It supports hybrid search combining vector and keyword approaches for optimal retrieval accuracy.
Self-hosting Weaviate on a VPS gives AI applications a dedicated vector store with no per-query fees and full control over data residency. It integrates with major LLM providers including OpenAI, Cohere, and Hugging Face, and connects directly with LangChain and LlamaIndex for building RAG pipelines and semantic search features.
Key features of Weaviate
Semantic vector search
Find conceptually similar content using vector embeddings rather than exact keyword matching for smarter retrieval results.
Hybrid search
Combine vector similarity and BM25 keyword search with configurable weighting for the best of both retrieval approaches.
LLM integrations
Built-in modules connect Weaviate to OpenAI, Cohere, and Hugging Face for automatic embedding generation and generative queries.
GraphQL & REST API
Query and manage data via a GraphQL API or REST endpoints with client libraries for Python, JavaScript, Go, and Java.
Multi-modal support
Store and search across text, images, audio, and video objects using the appropriate vectorizer module for each data type.
Why run Weaviate on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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