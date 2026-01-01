Deploy Apache Amoro in one click installation.
Open-source lakehouse management service for Apache Iceberg, Mixed-Iceberg, Mixed-Hive, and Paimon tables.
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What you can build with Apache Amoro
Apache Amoro is an incubating Apache project that adds a self-managing layer on top of open lakehouse formats, providing a unified web dashboard for catalogs, tables, and continuous self-optimizing. It integrates with Flink, Spark, and Trino so platform teams can centralize table maintenance, file compaction, snapshot expiration, and data retention policies across multiple table formats from one place.
Self-hosting Amoro keeps catalog metadata, table statistics, and optimizer activity on infrastructure you control, free from per-table SaaS fees. The bundled web UI surfaces table sizes, optimizing progress, snapshot history, and SQL terminal access, giving data platform teams an operational console that does not exist in raw Iceberg or Paimon deployments.
Key features of Apache Amoro
Unified lakehouse dashboard
Browse catalogs, schemas, tables, snapshots, and partitions across Iceberg, Mixed-Iceberg, Mixed-Hive, and Paimon formats from a single web UI without writing SQL.
Self-optimizing engine
Continuously compacts small files, merges deletes, and rewrites manifests in the background so streaming and CDC tables stay query-fast without manual maintenance jobs.
Multi-format catalog
Register internal Amoro catalogs or connect to existing Hive Metastore, AWS Glue, REST, and Hadoop catalogs and manage every supported table format from one control plane.
Pluggable optimizer containers
Jalankan tugas pengoptimuman pada bekas tempatan secara langsung atau skala keluar ke bekas pengoptimum Flink, Spark, atau Kubernetes luaran apabila volum data bertambah.
Built-in SQL terminal
Query and inspect tables directly from the dashboard using the embedded local Spark terminal, or connect Kyuubi for shared production-grade SQL access.
Why run Apache Amoro on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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