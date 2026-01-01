Up to 68% off for Apache Amoro

Deploy Apache Amoro in one click installation.

Open-source lakehouse management service for Apache Iceberg, Mixed-Iceberg, Mixed-Hive, and Paimon tables.

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Deploy Apache Amoro in one click installation.

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63% off
KVM 1
RM 81.99
RM 29.99 /mo
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Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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KVM 2
RM 103.99
RM 39.99 /mo
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Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
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KVM 4
RM 173.99
RM 54.99 /mo
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Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM 306.99
RM 108.99 /mo
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Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
RM 81.99
RM 29.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
RM 103.99
RM 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM 173.99
RM 54.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM 306.99
RM 108.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Apache Amoro

Apache Amoro is an incubating Apache project that adds a self-managing layer on top of open lakehouse formats, providing a unified web dashboard for catalogs, tables, and continuous self-optimizing. It integrates with Flink, Spark, and Trino so platform teams can centralize table maintenance, file compaction, snapshot expiration, and data retention policies across multiple table formats from one place.

Self-hosting Amoro keeps catalog metadata, table statistics, and optimizer activity on infrastructure you control, free from per-table SaaS fees. The bundled web UI surfaces table sizes, optimizing progress, snapshot history, and SQL terminal access, giving data platform teams an operational console that does not exist in raw Iceberg or Paimon deployments.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Apache Amoro

Unified lakehouse dashboard

Browse catalogs, schemas, tables, snapshots, and partitions across Iceberg, Mixed-Iceberg, Mixed-Hive, and Paimon formats from a single web UI without writing SQL.

Self-optimizing engine

Continuously compacts small files, merges deletes, and rewrites manifests in the background so streaming and CDC tables stay query-fast without manual maintenance jobs.

Multi-format catalog

Register internal Amoro catalogs or connect to existing Hive Metastore, AWS Glue, REST, and Hadoop catalogs and manage every supported table format from one control plane.

Pluggable optimizer containers

Jalankan tugas pengoptimuman pada bekas tempatan secara langsung atau skala keluar ke bekas pengoptimum Flink, Spark, atau Kubernetes luaran apabila volum data bertambah.

Built-in SQL terminal

Query and inspect tables directly from the dashboard using the embedded local Spark terminal, or connect Kyuubi for shared production-grade SQL access.

Why run Apache Amoro on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Noel

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Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

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The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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