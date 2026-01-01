Deploy Apache CouchDB in one click installation.
Multi-primary document database with an intuitive HTTP/JSON API, designed for reliability and offline-first replication.
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What you can build with Apache CouchDB
Apache CouchDB is an open-source NoSQL document database that stores data as JSON documents and exposes every operation through a clean HTTP/REST API. Unlike most databases, CouchDB is multi-primary by design — every node accepts reads and writes, and changes flow between nodes (and even browser clients) through incremental replication that survives network partitions and intermittent connectivity.
Self-hosting CouchDB on your own VPS gives you a production-grade database for offline-first mobile apps, edge deployments, and resilient web services without per-document pricing or vendor-managed limits. The bundled Fauxton web console provides full administrative access for queries, replication setup, user management, and design document editing.
Key features of Apache CouchDB
Multi-Primary Replication
Every node accepts writes and syncs changes incrementally — perfect for active-active clusters, edge nodes, and mobile sync with PouchDB or Couchbase Lite.
HTTP/JSON API
Every operation is a standard HTTP request returning JSON, making CouchDB usable from any language or runtime without a native driver.
Fauxton Admin UI
Browser-based dashboard for browsing databases, running Mango queries, editing design documents, and configuring replication.
Mango Query Language
MongoDB-style JSON query syntax with declarative selectors and indexes — no need to write JavaScript views for common lookups.
Crash-Only Design
Append-only B-tree storage means CouchDB survives sudden power loss without corruption and recovers instantly on restart.
Why run Apache CouchDB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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