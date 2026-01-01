Deploy Wanderer in one click installation.
Self-hosted trail database and GPX track manager for hikers, cyclists, and outdoor adventurers.
Choose a VPS plan for Wanderer
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Wanderer
Wanderer ialah pangkalan data denai hos sendiri dan penjejak aktiviti luar untuk pejalan kaki, penunggang basikal, pendaki, dan sesiapa sahaja yang meneroka dengan berjalan kaki atau beroda. Muat naik trek GPX, log puncak dan titik laluan, semak imbas profil ketinggian, dan lihat semua denai anda pada peta interaktif â€” pada pelayan anda sendiri tanpa langganan atau perkongsian data dengan pihak ketiga.
Menyimpan denai anda secara peribadi pada VPS bermakna laluan, lokasi dan sejarah aktiviti anda kekal di bawah kawalan anda. Wanderer berintegrasi dengan perkhidmatan OpenStreetMap untuk pengekodan geo dan penghalaan, dan sokongan berbilang penggunanya menjadikannya buku log kongsi yang praktikal untuk kelab denai, kumpulan mendaki, atau keluarga yang meneroka alam semula jadi bersama-sama.
Key features of Wanderer
GPX track management
Upload dan susun fail GPX daripada mana-mana peranti GPS atau aplikasi untuk membina perpustakaan peribadi laluan dan aktiviti yang direkodkan.
Interactive trail maps
Browse all your trails on an interactive OpenStreetMap-based map with filters for distance, elevation, and activity type.
Elevation profiles
View detailed elevation charts for every trail to understand ascent, descent, and terrain difficulty before heading out.
Summit and waypoint logs
Record summits, trailheads, and points of interest along routes to build a searchable personal outdoor logbook.
Multi-user trail sharing
Share trail collections with family members or club members so the whole group can access and contribute to a common library.
Why run Wanderer on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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