Up to 68% off for AdventureLog

Deploy AdventureLog in one click installation.

Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive maps, itineraries, and full data ownership.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
RM 29.99 /mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy AdventureLog in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for AdventureLog

63% off
KVM 1
RM 81.99
RM 29.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 719.76 (regular price RM 1,967.76). Renews at RM 49.99/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
RM 103.99
RM 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 959.76 (regular price RM 2,495.76). Renews at RM 59.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM 173.99
RM 54.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 1,319.76 (regular price RM 4,175.76). Renews at RM 118.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM 306.99
RM 108.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 2,615.76 (regular price RM 7,367.76). Renews at RM 217.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
RM 81.99
RM 29.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 719.76 (regular price RM 1,967.76). Renews at RM 49.99/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
RM 103.99
RM 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 959.76 (regular price RM 2,495.76). Renews at RM 59.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM 173.99
RM 54.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 1,319.76 (regular price RM 4,175.76). Renews at RM 118.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM 306.99
RM 108.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 2,615.76 (regular price RM 7,367.76). Renews at RM 217.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with AdventureLog

AdventureLog ialah platform pengurusan perjalanan sumber terbuka untuk mendokumentasikan pengembaraan lalu dan merancang perjalanan masa depan. Dibina dengan SvelteKit dan Django dengan sokongan PostGIS, ia menggabungkan peta dunia interaktif untuk menggambarkan destinasi dengan alat perancangan perjalanan terperinci yang meliputi jadual perjalanan berbilang hari, penerbangan, penginapan dan senarai semak aktiviti.

Tidak seperti aplikasi perjalanan komersial yang menyimpan perjalanan anda pada pelayan pihak ketiga, AdventureLog dihoskan sendiri sepenuhnya—foto, sejarah lokasi dan nota perjalanan peribadi anda kekal pada infrastruktur yang anda kawal. Ciri kolaboratif membolehkan keluarga dan kumpulan perjalanan berkongsi rancangan dan mendokumentasikan kenangan bersama, manakala analitik menjejaki negara yang dilawati dan statistik penerokaan serantau dari semasa ke semasa.

Get started
What you can build with {name}

Key features of AdventureLog

Interactive world map

Visualize every destination you've visited on a world map, giving you an immediate and satisfying picture of how far your travels have taken you.

Multi-day trip planning

Build complete itineraries with flights, accommodations, and activities organized day by day, so your travel planning lives in one place instead of scattered across spreadsheets and notes.

Rich adventure logging

Document each destination with dates, descriptions, personal ratings, and photo uploads, creating a detailed travel journal that grows with every trip.

Travel analytics

Track statistics like countries visited, regions explored, and total distance traveled, turning your journey history into meaningful personal milestones.

Collaborative trips

Share adventures and co-plan trips with family or travel companions, keeping everyone aligned on itineraries and memories without relying on third-party group planning tools.

Why run AdventureLog on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Get started
Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started

Explore more apps to deploy

WireGuard Easy

WireGuard Easy

WireGuard Easy ialah antara muka pengurusan VPN berasaskan web untuk WireGuard

Select
2FAuth

2FAuth

Pengurus kod pengesahan dua faktor yang dihoskan sendiri untuk web dan mudah alih

Select
Actual Budget

Actual Budget

Privacy-focused personal finance app with envelope budgeting

Select
See all applications

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.