Baby Buddy is a privacy-focused baby tracking application that helps parents and caregivers record daily activities, growth measurements, and health information for infants. Feeding schedules, diaper changes, sleep patterns, weight and height measurements, and medication records are all captured through an intuitive web interface designed for quick entry during busy parenting moments. Visual charts and reports make it easy to identify patterns and share data with pediatricians.

Self-hosting Baby Buddy means intimate details about your child's development and health never reach third-party servers or advertising platforms. Multiple caregivers — parents, grandparents, babysitters — can all log activity from any device, keeping the household synchronized without relying on a commercial app that may discontinue service or change its privacy policy.