Deploy Unstructured in one click installation.
Document processing API that extracts structured data from PDFs, Word files, and images for RAG pipelines and AI models.
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What you can build with Unstructured
Unstructured is an open-source document processing API designed for AI and machine learning pipelines. It ingests PDFs, Word documents, PowerPoint presentations, images, HTML, and other unstructured formats and extracts clean, structured text elements ready for vector database ingestion.
Self-hosting Unstructured on a VPS keeps sensitive documents within your own infrastructure while providing the same extraction capabilities used in production RAG systems. It integrates with LangChain, LlamaIndex, and major vector databases, making it a drop-in document ingestion layer for any AI application.
Key features of Unstructured
Multi-format extraction
Process PDFs, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, images, HTML, and email formats through a single consistent API endpoint.
RAG pipeline ready
Outputs are structured for direct ingestion into vector databases like Weaviate, Pinecone, and Chroma for retrieval-augmented generation.
LangChain integration
Native LangChain and LlamaIndex loaders make Unstructured a drop-in document source for any AI application framework.
Table extraction
Accurately extracts tables from PDFs and Word documents, preserving structure for downstream data processing tasks.
On-premises privacy
Running on your own VPS ensures sensitive documents never leave your infrastructure during the extraction process.
Why run Unstructured on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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