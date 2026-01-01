Deploy Trip in one click installation.
Minimalist self-hosted map tracker and trip planner for organising points of interest and multi-day itineraries.
Choose a VPS plan for Trip
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Trip
Trip ialah penjejak peta minimalis dan perancang perjalanan yang dihoskan sendiri yang membolehkan anda mengumpul tempat menarik pada peta interaktif dan mengubahnya menjadi jadual perjalanan berbilang hari yang tersusun. Dibina dengan antara muka yang bersih dan bebas gangguan, ia menumpukan pada dua aktiviti yang sering diulang oleh pengembara: menandakan tempat yang berbaloi untuk dilawati dan menyusunnya menjadi perjalanan dengan tarikh, nota dan lampiran.
Menjalankan Trip pada VPS anda sendiri memastikan setiap POI, jadual perjalanan dan pautan rakan perjalanan berada dalam infrastruktur yang anda kawal. Tiada telemetri, tiada pengiklanan, dan tiada awan pihak ketiga â€” destinasi dan rancangan perjalanan anda tidak pernah meninggalkan pelayan anda, manakala integrasi OIDC membolehkan anda menyambungkan Trip ke persediaan daftar masuk tunggal sedia ada apabila anda mahu.
Key features of Trip
Interactive POI maps
Drop, categorize, and filter points of interest on customizable map tiles built on Leaflet for fast, mobile-friendly exploration.
Multi-day itineraries
Group POIs into day-by-day trip plans with notes, costs, and attachments so the full plan lives in one place.
Travel collaboration
Share trips with travel companions so everyone sees the same itinerary and updates without juggling chat threads or spreadsheets.
OIDC single sign-on
Optional OpenID Connect login lets you reuse your existing identity provider instead of managing a separate Trip account.
Privacy by default
Tiada telemetri, penjejakan, atau iklan â€” setiap tempat, foto, dan perjalanan kekal pada VPS anda di bawah kawalan langsung anda.
Lightweight SQLite
Single container backed by SQLite with a single storage volume, making backups and migrations a straightforward file copy.
Why run Trip on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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