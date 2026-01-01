Tiny Tiny RSS is a self-hosted, open-source RSS and Atom feed aggregator that lets you follow websites, blogs, and news sources from a single, private web interface. It continuously fetches updates in the background so your feeds are always current, and provides a flexible interface with keyboard shortcuts, full-text search, labels, filters, and OPML import/export.

Multiple user accounts are supported, each with independent feed subscriptions and preferences. A built-in API enables mobile clients like FeedMe and Fluent Reader to connect and sync reading progress. Self-hosting on your VPS keeps your reading history and subscriptions private â€” no third-party service sees what you read.