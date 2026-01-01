Deploy ClassQuiz in one click installation.
Open-source Kahoot alternative for live multiplayer classroom quizzes with real-time scoring.
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What you can build with ClassQuiz
ClassQuiz is an open-source, self-hosted quiz platform designed for teachers, trainers, and educators who want a privacy-respecting alternative to commercial classroom quiz services. Players join a game by entering a PIN on any device, answer questions in real time, and see live leaderboards after each round.
Self-hosting ClassQuiz on your own VPS keeps quiz content, student answers, and account data under your full control, avoids per-seat licensing fees, and works on school networks without external dependencies. The stack includes the API, background worker, PostgreSQL, Redis, and Meilisearch for quiz discovery.
Key features of ClassQuiz
Real-time multiplayer
Run live quiz sessions where players join by PIN and answer synchronized questions through a WebSocket connection.
Quiz authoring
Create multiple-choice, ABCD, range, voting, and text-input questions with images, time limits, and per-answer scoring.
Full-text search
Discover public quizzes instantly through a built-in Meilisearch index that ranks results by title, tags, and description.
Self-hosted privacy
Keep all quiz data, player names, and answers on your own infrastructure with no third-party telemetry or analytics.
Image storage
Attach images to questions using built-in local storage or plug in any S3-compatible backend for unlimited media.
Why run ClassQuiz on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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