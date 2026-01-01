Apollo is the leading open-source platform for community-driven genome annotation, developed by the Generic Model Organism Database (GMOD) project. Built around a JBrowse-powered viewer, it lets curators across institutions edit gene models, transcripts, and features on shared reference genomes simultaneously — with every change tracked, attributed, and instantly visible to collaborators.

Self-hosting Apollo on your own VPS keeps proprietary annotation data inside your infrastructure rather than on third-party servers. Research labs, consortia, and biotech teams get a single authoritative annotation database, granular per-organism permissions, and a curation history they fully own — without sharing sensitive genomic data externally.