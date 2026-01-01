TimescaleDB extends PostgreSQL with native time-series capabilities, packaging hypertables, automatic partitioning, continuous aggregates, and advanced compression on top of the SQL engine teams already know. Because it is PostgreSQL under the hood, every existing driver, ORM, BI tool, and extension â€” including PostGIS and pg_vector â€” continues to work without changes.

Self-hosting TimescaleDB on your own VPS keeps high-volume telemetry, IoT sensor streams, and financial tick data under your control without per-datapoint pricing or egress fees. The HA image bundles Patroni and common PostgreSQL tooling, giving you a production-ready foundation for metrics, monitoring, and analytics workloads.