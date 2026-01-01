Teable is a fast, open-source alternative to Airtable that combines a familiar spreadsheet interface with the full power of a PostgreSQL database. It supports rich field types, multiple view modes, real-time collaboration, and row-level filtering â€” all backed by a database you fully control.

Self-hosting Teable on a VPS means your business data lives in your own PostgreSQL instance with no row limits, no per-seat fees, and no vendor lock-in. Teams can build internal tools, project trackers, and CRM-style databases without writing code.