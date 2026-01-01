Deploy SurrealDB in one click installation.
Multi-model database combining document, graph, relational, time-series, geospatial, and vector data through a single SQL-like query language.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with SurrealDB
SurrealDB is a modern multi-model database written in Rust that unifies document, graph, relational, time-series, geospatial, and vector data into a single engine accessed through SurrealQL â€” a SQL-like query language designed for developers who want flexibility without juggling multiple specialized databases. With native support for real-time live queries, row-level permissions, and authentication built into the database itself, SurrealDB can serve as both a database and a backend-as-a-service for web and mobile apps.
Self-hosting SurrealDB on your VPS gives developers and small teams a powerful multi-model database without the per-query pricing of SurrealDB Cloud. The single-binary architecture keeps deployment and operations simple compared to running separate databases for documents, graphs, and time-series workloads.
Key features of SurrealDB
Multi-model data types
Store documents, graphs, relational rows, time-series, geospatial, and vectors in the same database without separate services for each model.
SurrealQL query language
SQL-like query language with extensions for graph traversal, vector search, geospatial operators, and computed fields built into the schema.
Real-time live queries
Subscribe to live query results over WebSocket for real-time UI updates without polling or external event bus infrastructure.
Row-level security
Granular permissions baked into the schema let you safely expose the database directly to web and mobile clients without an intermediate API layer.
Embedded auth
Built-in user, scope, and JWT-based authentication makes SurrealDB usable as a backend-as-a-service for prototype apps.
Multiple query interfaces
Query over HTTP REST, WebSocket, native client libraries for JavaScript, Python, Rust, Go, Java, .NET, and PHP â€” or directly via SurrealQL CLI.
Why run SurrealDB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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