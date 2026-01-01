Deploy Strapi in one click installation.
Peneraju CMS tanpa kepala sumber terbuka yang menjana API REST dan GraphQL secara automatik daripada model kandungan anda dengan panel pentadbir yang boleh disesuaikan.
Choose a VPS plan for Strapi
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Strapi
Strapi ialah CMS tanpa kepala sumber terbuka yang paling popular di dunia, dipercayai oleh lebih 800,000 pembangun. Ia menyediakan bahagian belakang pengurusan kandungan yang boleh disesuaikan sepenuhnya dengan panel pentadbir seret dan lepas yang intuitif, API REST dan GraphQL yang dijana secara automatik, serta ekosistem pemalam yang kaya. Tidak seperti CMS tradisional yang menggandingkan kandungan kepada bahagian hadapan yang tetap, Strapi menyampaikan kandungan ke mana-mana saluran â€” laman web, aplikasi mudah alih, peranti IoT â€” melalui API standard.
Pengehosan sendiri Strapi pada VPS anda menghapuskan harga setiap tempat duduk dan had kadar API yang dikenakan oleh penyedia CMS terurus sambil memberikan anda kawalan penuh ke atas seni bina kandungan, storan data dan konfigurasi pemalam anda. Templat ini menggandingkan Strapi dengan PostgreSQL 16 untuk kebolehpercayaan sedia pengeluaran.
Key features of Strapi
Auto-generated APIs
Strapi mencipta titik akhir REST dan GraphQL secara automatik apabila anda menentukan jenis kandungan â€” tiada pengekodan API manual diperlukan.
Drag-and-drop content builder
Build complex content models visually with fields, components, and dynamic zones without touching the codebase.
Role-based access control
Define granular permissions per content type and user role so editors, managers, and API consumers only access what they should.
Media library
Upload, organize, and optimize images and files in a centralized media library with automatic image resizing and format conversion.
Plugin ecosystem
Extend Strapi with marketplace plugins for authentication, SEO, email, search, and more â€” or build custom plugins for your needs.
Multi-language content
Manage content in multiple languages with built-in i18n support, publishing each locale independently to support global audiences.
Why run Strapi on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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