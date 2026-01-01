Deploy Spice AI in one click installation.
Portable Rust-based SQL query, search, and LLM-inference engine for data-grounded AI agents.
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What you can build with Spice AI
Spice ialah runtime infrastruktur data dan AI sumber terbuka yang menggabungkan pertanyaan SQL bersekutu, carian vektor, dan inferens LLM ke dalam satu proses Rust. Dibina di atas Apache DataFusion, Arrow, dan DuckDB, ia bersambung ke berpuluh-puluh sumber â€” Postgres, S3, Databricks, Snowflake, MySQL, Kafka, dan banyak lagi â€” dan mematerialkan data panas secara tempatan untuk analitik sub-saat di sebelah aplikasi anda.
Pengehosan sendiri Spice pada VPS anda sendiri memberikan ejen AI dan saluran paip RAG satu titik akhir SQL dan HTTP melalui data bersekutu tanpa yuran awan setiap pertanyaan atau menghantar rekod sensitif ke perkhidmatan terurus. Set data, pecutan, pembenaman, dan model semuanya diisytiharkan dalam satu manifes spicepod.yaml.
Key features of Spice AI
Federated SQL engine
Query Postgres, S3, MySQL, Snowflake, Databricks, and dozens more sources together through a single Apache DataFusion-powered SQL endpoint.
Local data acceleration
Materialize hot datasets into Arrow, DuckDB, or SQLite next to your application to serve analytical queries with millisecond latency.
Built-in LLM inference
Run open-weight chat and embedding models through an OpenAI-compatible HTTP API directly inside the runtime, no separate model server required.
AI search and RAG
Combine vector similarity search with SQL filters in one query to power retrieval-augmented generation grounded in your live operational data.
Arrow Flight gRPC
Stream large result sets to analytics clients with zero-copy Apache Arrow over Flight for high-throughput data access alongside the REST API.
Declarative spicepods
Define datasets, accelerations, models, and refresh schedules in a single YAML manifest that is version-controllable and reproducible across environments.
Why run Spice AI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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