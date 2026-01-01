Deploy SpacetimeDB in one click installation.
Relational database and application server in one â€” clients connect directly and run logic inside the database with sub-millisecond latency.
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What you can build with SpacetimeDB
SpacetimeDB menghapuskan timbunan backend tradisional dengan menggabungkan pangkalan data relasional dan pelayan aplikasi menjadi satu proses yang boleh digunakan. Daripada mengekalkan lapisan API yang berasingan antara klien dan data anda, klien berhubung terus ke SpacetimeDB dan melaksanakan logik sisi pelayan â€” yang dipanggil modul â€” di dalam pangkalan data itu sendiri. Dibina dalam Rust dengan keadaan dalam memori dan ketekalan log tulis-ke-hadapan, ia memberikan masa tindak balas sub-milisaat yang konsisten tanpa perkhidmatan tambahan.
Pengehosan sendiri SpacetimeDB pada VPS memberikan anda CPU dan RAM khusus â€” pemacu prestasi utama untuk seni bina dalam memorinya â€” sambil mengekalkan semua data aplikasi dan kod modul di bawah kawalan penuh anda tanpa penguncian vendor.
Key features of SpacetimeDB
No separate API layer
Clients connect directly to the database and execute modules inside it, replacing an entire tier of web servers, message queues, and APIs with one process.
Real-time subscriptions
Clients subscribe to table changes and receive automatic delta synchronization instantly â€” no polling, no separate WebSocket server required.
Module-based logic
Write server-side application logic in Rust or C# and deploy it as a compiled module directly into the database for tight performance and security.
In-memory with persistence
All application state is held in memory for fast reads, while a write-ahead log ensures data survives restarts and crashes without complex backup setups.
Production proven
Menguasakan keseluruhan bahagian belakang BitCraft Online, sebuah permainan berbilang pemain besar-besaran di mana semua keadaan masa nyata diuruskan oleh satu instans SpacetimeDB.
Why run SpacetimeDB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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