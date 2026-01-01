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Power-user LLM frontend that unifies dozens of text, image, and voice AI backends into a single chat interface.
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What you can build with SillyTavern
SillyTavern is an open-source local interface that lets power users chat with AI characters across virtually every major LLM backend, including OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, OpenRouter, KoboldAI, Mistral, NovelAI, and locally hosted models. Unlike vendor-specific chat apps, it focuses on character-driven conversations, long-form roleplay, and creative writing, with deep control over prompts, sampling parameters, and context handling.
Self-hosting SillyTavern on your own VPS keeps every chat log, character card, and lorebook private to your account, lets you swap providers freely, and removes the conversation limits and content filters imposed by hosted alternatives. API keys for external models stay on your server rather than being pasted into a third-party UI.
Key features of SillyTavern
Multi-backend support
Connect OpenAI, Claude, OpenRouter, KoboldAI, Mistral, NovelAI, and local model servers through one interface without juggling separate clients per provider.
Character cards
Import, edit, and share PNG-embedded character cards with personas, example dialogue, and personality traits that drive consistent in-character responses.
Group chats
Run conversations with multiple AI characters in a single thread, with configurable turn order and per-character generation settings for branching narratives.
World Info and lorebooks
Inject background lore, location details, and recurring facts into the prompt only when relevant keywords appear, keeping context windows efficient on long stories.
Extension ecosystem
Plug in image generation via Stable Diffusion or ComfyUI, text-to-speech voices, summarization, vector storage, and dozens of community extensions.
Full prompt control
Edit system prompts, instruct templates, sampler parameters, and context formatting directly, giving advanced users the same control they would get from a raw API.
Why run SillyTavern on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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