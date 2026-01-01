SENAITE is a free and open-source Laboratory Information Management System built on the Plone application server and used by diagnostic labs, biobanks, research centres, and public health programmes worldwide. It manages the full analytical lifecycle including sample registration, worksheet planning, result entry, verification, publication, and certificate generation.

Self-hosting SENAITE on a VPS keeps sensitive laboratory data, instrument integrations, and patient records under direct organisational control. There are no per-seat licence fees, no vendor lock-in, and full source code access for audit, customisation, and regulatory compliance work such as ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation.