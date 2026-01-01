Deploy ScyllaDB with one-click installation.
High-throughput NoSQL database, drop-in compatible with Apache Cassandra and Amazon DynamoDB.
Choose a VPS plan for ScyllaDB
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ScyllaDB
ScyllaDB is an open-source, distributed wide-column NoSQL database written in C++ on the Seastar shard-per-core framework. It speaks the Cassandra Query Language (CQL) and the Amazon DynamoDB API natively, so existing Cassandra and DynamoDB applications connect without code changes while running on a fraction of the hardware.
Self-hosting ScyllaDB on your own VPS gives applications predictable single-digit-millisecond latency for time-series, IoT, messaging, fraud detection, and user-profile workloads â€” with no per-operation pricing, no read/write capacity limits, and no vendor lock-in to a managed Cassandra or DynamoDB tier.
Key features of ScyllaDB
Cassandra Compatible
Speaks CQL natively and supports every Cassandra driver, so existing Cassandra applications connect by changing only the host address.
DynamoDB API
Built-in Alternator interface accepts the Amazon DynamoDB wire protocol, letting DynamoDB clients run unmodified on self-hosted infrastructure.
Shard-Per-Core Engine
Seastar framework pins one shard to each CPU core for lock-free, share-nothing execution that saturates all cores under load.
Built-In Prometheus Metrics
Native /metrics endpoint exposes hundreds of database internals for Prometheus, Grafana, and the ScyllaDB Monitoring Stack.
Row-Level Authorization
CassandraAuthorizer enforces per-role permissions on keyspaces, tables, and rows so each application connects with the least privilege required.
Linearly Scalable
Add nodes to scale throughput and storage horizontally â€” clusters routinely span dozens of nodes serving millions of operations per second.
Why run ScyllaDB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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