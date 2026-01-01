RosarioSIS is a free, open-source Student Information System built for schools, school districts, and training centres that need to manage the full student lifecycle in one place. It covers admissions, scheduling, grade reporting, attendance, discipline, billing, food service, and over a dozen other modules â€” all accessible from a responsive web interface that works on phones, tablets, and desktops.

Self-hosting RosarioSIS on your VPS keeps sensitive student records, grades, and financial data under your direct control, with no per-student fees or cloud vendor lock-in. The deployment includes PostgreSQL and is preconfigured with Traefik labels for automatic HTTPS routing.