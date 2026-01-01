OpenTTD is a free, open-source reimplementation of Transport Tycoon Deluxe, the landmark transport simulation game. Run as a dedicated multiplayer server, it lets up to 255 players simultaneously build and compete over road, rail, sea, and air networks across procedurally generated or hand-crafted maps. Decades of community development have added new map types, improved AI opponents, and a rich ecosystem of NewGRF content packs for vehicles, industries, and town styles.

Self-hosting your OpenTTD server on a VPS gives you full control over game settings, mods, player access, and server visibility â€” whether you want a private game with friends or a publicly listed server discoverable through the OpenTTD Game Coordinator.