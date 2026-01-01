Manyfold is an open-source digital asset manager built specifically for 3D printing enthusiasts and makers who need to organise growing collections of STL, 3MF, and other model files. Unlike generic file managers, Manyfold understands 3D files natively, generating thumbnails and interactive previews, tracking creators and licences, and grouping related parts into logical models with tags, descriptions, and custom metadata.

Running Manyfold on your VPS keeps thousands of paid and free models you collect from sites like MakerWorld, Printables, and Thingiverse under your full control, with a federated ActivityPub layer letting you share collections with other makers without surrendering your library to a closed marketplace.