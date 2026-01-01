Deploy Cassandra Reaper in one click installation.
Centralized repair scheduler and web UI for keeping Apache Cassandra clusters healthy and consistent.
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What you can build with Cassandra Reaper
Cassandra Reaper is the de facto open-source tool for orchestrating Apache Cassandra repairs across single-datacenter and multi-site clusters. Originally created at Spotify and maintained by The Last Pickle, Reaper segments large repairs into manageable units, runs them opportunistically across nodes, and resumes safely after failures — replacing fragile cron-driven nodetool scripts with a stateful, observable workflow.
Self-hosting Reaper on your VPS gives operators a dedicated control plane with a web UI, REST API, and metrics endpoint. This deployment bundles an Apache Cassandra node so you can connect, schedule, and exercise repairs immediately, then register additional production clusters via JMX as needed.
Key features of Cassandra Reaper
Segmented repairs
Split repairs into small ranges and run them opportunistically across nodes to avoid overloading the cluster.
Repair scheduling
Schedule recurring repairs per keyspace with configurable intensity, parallelism, and segment counts.
Multi-cluster control
Register and manage repairs for multiple Cassandra clusters from a single web UI and REST API.
Pause and resume
Stateful repair runs can be paused, resumed, and recovered after restarts without losing progress.
Metrics and observability
Built-in Dropwizard metrics expose repair progress, segment status, and JMX cluster health for monitoring.
Why run Cassandra Reaper on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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