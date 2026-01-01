Bludit is an open-source flat-file content management system that stores every post, page, and setting as Markdown and JSON files on disk. Because it doesn't need MySQL, PostgreSQL, or any other database, the whole stack is lighter, faster to back up, and easier to migrate between servers compared to traditional PHP CMSs.

Self-hosting Bludit on a VPS gives bloggers and small site owners full ownership of their content and themes, with no third-party hosting fees and no platform lock-in. Posts can be edited from a browser-based admin or directly on the filesystem, and the project comes with a built-in image manager, plugin system, and modern themes ready to customize.