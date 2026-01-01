Up to 68% off for Atomic Server

Deploy Atomic Server dalam pemasangan satu klik.

Open-source realtime headless CMS and graph database for collaborative knowledge bases and structured content.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
RM 29.99 /mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Atomic Server dalam pemasangan satu klik.

Choose a VPS plan for Atomic Server

63% off
KVM 1
RM 81.99
RM 29.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
RM 103.99
RM 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM 173.99
RM 54.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM 306.99
RM 108.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
RM 81.99
RM 29.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
RM 103.99
RM 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM 173.99
RM 54.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM 306.99
RM 108.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Atomic Server

Atomic Server ialah CMS tanpa kepala sumber terbuka dan pangkalan data graf yang dibina di atas Atomic Data, subset ketat RDF yang memberikan setiap kandungan skema bertaip dan URL yang stabil. Berbeza dengan CMS tradisional yang menyimpan gumpalan legap, Atomic Server menyimpan data berstruktur dan terpaut yang boleh ditanya, disahkan dan disegerakkan dalam masa nyata merentasi klien.

Pengehosan sendiri Atomic Server pada VPS anda sendiri memastikan graf pengetahuan, dokumen dan jadual anda di bawah kawalan penuh anda, tanpa penguncian vendor atau yuran setiap tempat duduk. WebSockets terbina dalam mengalirkan kemas kini langsung kepada setiap klien yang disambungkan, menjadikannya asas yang kukuh untuk alatan kolaboratif, wiki dalaman dan aplikasi tersuai yang memerlukan bahagian belakang berstruktur dan masa nyata.

Get started
What you can build with {name}

Key features of Atomic Server

Realtime synchronization

Built-in WebSockets push changes to every connected client instantly, so collaborative editing and live dashboards work without extra infrastructure.

Typed knowledge graph

Every resource has a schema and a unique URL based on Atomic Data, giving your content validation, linking, and queryability that flat document stores cannot match.

Powerful table editor

Edit structured records in a spreadsheet-like UI with typed columns, references, and validation — a familiar interface for non-technical contributors.

Full-text search

Integrated full-text search indexes every resource automatically, making large knowledge bases instantly searchable without configuring a separate engine.

JS, React, Svelte SDKs

Official client libraries let developers build custom front-ends and apps that read, write, and subscribe to live changes through a typed API.

Why run Atomic Server on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Get started
Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started

Explore more apps to deploy

Nextcloud

Nextcloud

Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platform

Select
Apache JSPWiki

Apache JSPWiki

Enjin wiki Apache berasaskan Java dengan kawalan versi, lampiran dan kawalan akses

Select
bknd

bknd

Lightweight Firebase alternative with data, auth, media, and an admin UI

Select
See all applications

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.