MVP development made simple with AI
Build, test, and scale – without the risk
From idea to working MVP in minutes
Launch fast, scale faster
Go live with one click – hosting, domain, business email all included. No third-party tools, no delays.
Built to grow with you
Databases, user accounts, and file storage are built in from day one – so when you're ready to scale, everything you need is already there.
A fraction of the cost
From idea to working MVP in minutes
Launch fast, scale faster
Go live with one click – hosting, domain, business email all included. No third-party tools, no delays.
Built to grow with you
Databases, user accounts, and file storage are built in from day one – so when you're ready to scale, everything you need is already there.
A fraction of the cost
Your idea is a prompt away
SaaS product MVP
On-demand service MVP
Internal tool MVP
Niche ecommerce MVP
How to develop a minimum viable product
Describe your idea
Launch with a single click
Test and iterate
Need more guidance?
See what else AI Builder can build for your business
What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎
Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger AI Builder & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.
MVP builder FAQs
What is MVP development?
MVP development is the process of creating a minimum viable product – a simplified version of your idea with just enough features to test it with real users. This way, you can find out if it solves users' problems in the real world before investing too much money upfront. Learn more in our MVP guide.
What is the difference between a prototype and an MVP?
A prototype is about visualization – it's an interactive preview you share with stakeholders to gather feedback before building anything. An MVP is your first real, working version of the product, built with just enough features to launch and test with real users. In short: you prototype to validate your concept, and you build an MVP to test it in the real world. Learn more in our prototype vs MVP guide.
How does the AI in Hostinger AI Builder actually build an MVP?
Horizons uses advanced AI models to generate code, design, and content based on your prompts. It compiles all of this into a working web app, so you can go from idea to MVP in minutes.
When should I choose a no-code MVP builder versus hiring a developer?
Use a no-code MVP builder to validate your idea quickly and affordably. Once you've proven there is a demand and can justify advanced customization at scale, hiring developers becomes an option. Using AI Builder, you can quickly test and develop your idea without financial or time constraints – and when you're ready to bring in developers, you can export the full code and hand it off directly. No starting from scratch.
What are the MVP development costs?
Traditional MVP development can cost thousands of dollars and involve weeks of work. With AI Builder, you can start for free – no credit card required. Once you're in, you'll get 5 AI credits to start building right away.
Credit usage depends on the complexity of each prompt – simpler tweaks cost less than a credit, bigger builds may use more. Your free credits are enough to describe your MVP, see it come to life, and get a real feel for AI Builder before committing to anything. When you're ready to publish, simply switch to one of our paid plans. Hosting, domain, and SEO optimization are all included – just hit publish and your MVP goes live.
Running low on credits? You can top up anytime and track your usage from the dashboard.
Do I need to know how to code to build an MVP?
None at all. AI Builder uses a conversational approach to building – often called vibe coding. You simply describe what you want to build in plain language and AI brings it to life in real time. Want to add a feature? Just ask. Need to change a user flow? Describe it. If you're new to the concept, our vibe coding guide walks you through everything you need to know.
How long does it take to build an MVP with AI Builder AI MVP builder?
Your initial MVP can be up and running in minutes – just describe your idea and AI Builder builds it straight away. From there, it depends on you and the complexity of your idea. The more features you want to add or refine, the more prompts you'll use – but every change is just a conversation away. Once you're happy with it, publishing takes one click.
Can I monetize an MVP?
Yes. You can integrate payment tools like Stripe to sell subscriptions, charge for services, or offer one-time purchases directly within your MVP.
What if I need to make changes after launching?
Updating your MVP is just as easy as building it. Simply go back to your project, open it, and continue chatting with AI Builder – describe what you want to change and it takes care of the rest. It's all part of the vibe coding experience, no developer needed. And if you do have a technical background or want to scale further, AI Builder gives you full access to the code.
How do I test an MVP?
You can preview and share your MVP with users before launch, collect feedback, and refine it. Testing early helps you confirm demand and improve your product before scaling.
How do I host a web app?
Horizons includes hosting. Once your MVP is ready, you can publish it with one click, complete with a fast, secure hosting platform and a custom domain name.