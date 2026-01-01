Show off your work with a showcase website or app

From portfolio sites to interactive client portals – build a professional online presence that makes a strong first impression, showcases your work, and turns visitors into clients.
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Paid plans from only ₹149/mo

Show off your work with a showcase website or app

Everything you need to make a great first impression

Build, launch, and grow your online presence – all in one place, no technical knowledge required.

Get your work online in no time

Build a professional-looking showcase site or web app that looks great on any device – just chat with AI or pick a template to get started in minutes.

Everything to fuel growth

Hosting, domain, and email – all included. Easy setup for marketing and payment tools: SEO, Stripe, PayPal, AdSense, and more.

Get found by the right clients

Use marketing integrations to reach new clients across the channels that matter most.

Collect leads and client inquiries

Add a custom contact form to your showcase website and turn visitors into potential clients – every inquiry lands straight in your inbox, ready to follow up.
Everything you need to make a great first impression

Your online presence, built your way

Explore some popular showcase website and app examples to spark ideas, or jump straight in with a ready-made prompt and start building in seconds.
Your online presence, built your way

Business website

Create a professional online presence that highlights your services, tells your story, and turns visitors into clients.Start building
Give your clients a branded space to view project updates, share files, and stay in the loop – all in one place.Start building
Display your work beautifully and let your projects speak for themselves – no designer or developer needed.Start building
Build an online home for your expertise – share your story, showcase your work, and grow your audience.Start building

How to build a showcase website or app with AI

01

Describe your idea

Describe the showcase website or app you have in mind and watch it come to life – or choose a template to get started even faster.
02

Customize and test

Fine-tune your design by chatting with AI – add your work, tweak every detail until it feels exactly right, and preview it live before you publish.
03

Publish with a single click

One click and your showcase is live – ready to impress clients and win new business, no technical setup needed.

Pick a template. Make it yours.

Choose a professionally designed template, customize it with AI or visual edits, and get your website online faster.

Pre-made templates

Business consultant (playful)

Business consultant (playful)

Jane (marketing consultant)

Jane (marketing consultant)

Urban (photography portfolio)

Urban (photography portfolio)

Need more guidance?

Explore comprehensive tutorials, how-to guides, and step-by-step instructions that will take you from beginner to AI pro in no time. Get everything you need to build your first AI project, and more.
Getting started guide

Getting started guide

Tutorial
Video
Improve your prompts

Improve your prompts

Tutorial
Video
Common mistakes to avoid

Common mistakes to avoid

Tutorial
Video

See what else AI Builder can build for your business

Ecommerce apps and stores

Booking websites and apps

Internal tools

Custom CRM

What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder

mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana Mikleuš
Ivana Mikleuš
Digital Specialist

Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger AI Builder & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.

Ready to showcase your business online?

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Business showcase website and app FAQs

A business showcase website is your professional online presence – a place where potential clients can discover who you are, explore your work, and decide to get in touch. A great showcase typically includes a portfolio gallery or project pages, service pages, case studies, client testimonials, and a clear way to book a call or get in touch – the exact mix depends on your business type. Unlike a basic web page, it's designed to make a strong first impression and turn visitors into clients. With AI Builder, you can build one that includes exactly what you need – just describe it and AI takes care of the rest.

Anyone who wants to look professional online and win more clients – freelancers, artists, consultants, coaches, agencies, small business owners, and beyond. If your business needs a professional online presence, AI Builder can build a showcase that fits the way you work.

AI Builder uses a conversational approach to building – often called vibe coding. You simply describe what you want in plain language and AI builds it for you in real time.

Want to add a portfolio gallery? Just ask. Need a contact form? Describe it. Want to change the design to match your brand colors? Tell AI Builder and it's done in seconds.

It works in 80+ languages too, so you can build in your own words – no technical vocabulary needed. If you're new to the concept, our vibe coding guide walks you through everything you need to know to get started.

Yes – and this is where AI Builder really stands out. Thanks to its integrated backend, you can build a fully custom client portal with user logins, file sharing, project updates, and more – all under your own brand. Your clients get a professional, dedicated space to stay in the loop, and you get full control over what they see and do.

Yes, your showcase website comes with built-in SEO optimization handled automatically from day one. Key technical files like sitemap.xml, robots.txt, and llms.txt are generated for you automatically, so search engines and AI tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity can understand your content – without any technical setup on your end.

You can also connect marketing integrations to promote your showcase and reach new clients across the channels that matter most.

Updating your showcase website or app is just as easy as building it. Simply go back to your project, open it, and continue chatting with AI Builder – describe what you want to change and it takes care of the rest. It's all part of the vibe coding experience, no developer needed.

And if you do have a technical background or want to scale further down the line, AI Builder gives you full access to the code – so you can take it as far as you need.

You can start for free – no credit card required. Once you're in, you'll get 5 AI credits to start building right away. Credit usage depends on the complexity of each prompt – simpler tweaks cost less than a credit, bigger builds may use more. Your free credits are enough to describe your showcase website or app, see it come to life, and get a real feel for AI Builder before committing to anything.

Worth knowing: AI credits are also used to power any AI features inside your website or app – like a chatbot or smart search – but only when your users actually interact with them.

When you're ready to publish, paid plans start at ₹149/mo and include hosting and domain – so there's nothing else to set up. Just hit publish and your showcase goes live.

Running low on credits? You can top up anytime and track your usage from the dashboard.

Hostinger offers two ways to build a business showcase website – with AI Builder vibe coding platform and Hostinger's drag-and-drop website builder – and the difference is already in the name.

Hostinger Website Builder lets you start from a template or generate a business website from a description, then customize it by dragging and dropping pre-built elements. It's a great fit for anyone who needs a clean, simple business portfolio website up and running quickly.

Horizons takes a conversational approach – you chat with AI and it applies changes in real time, giving you much more customization freedom. It also lets you build more advanced projects, like client portals with user logins and membership functionality, thanks to its integrated backend. And for those who want it, full code access is available too.

Both tools are built for people without technical knowledge – the difference comes down to how you like to build and how much flexibility you need.

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