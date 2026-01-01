Sell online with a store built your way
Everything you need to sell and scale online
Sell digital products
Everything to fuel growth
Hosting, domain, and email – all included. Easy setup for marketing and payment tools: SEO, Stripe, PayPal, AdSense, and more.
0% transaction fees
Keep what you earn. Accept 100+ payment methods with no extra charges.
Automatic email delivery
Sell digital products
Everything to fuel growth
Hosting, domain, and email – all included. Easy setup for marketing and payment tools: SEO, Stripe, PayPal, AdSense, and more.
0% transaction fees
Keep what you earn. Accept 100+ payment methods with no extra charges.
Automatic email delivery
Your ecommerce idea, ready to build
Custom online store
Membership website
AI Chatbot
Inventory tracker tool
Order tracking system
Sales analytics dashboard
How to start selling online with AI
Describe your idea or pick a template
Customize and test
Publish with a single click
Pick a template. Make it yours.
Velour (fashion store)
Online coffee store
Alpaca (online boutique)
From concept to checkout in minutes
See what else AI Builder can build for your business
What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎
Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger AI Builder & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.
AI Builder vibe code online store FAQs
What is AI Builder ecommerce?
AI Builder ecommerce is designed to make selling online accessible to everyone. AI Builder AI builds your store or custom ecommerce web app through a simple chat interface, while Hostinger's native ecommerce solution takes care of products, payments, orders, and shipping – all working together out of the box.
No coding, no technical setup, no separate tools to juggle. Everything you need to sell online, ready when you are.
What can I sell?
You can sell physical and digital products, gift cards, and print on demand products.
Subscriptions and appointments aren't supported yet, but you can still offer them using third-party tools:
- To start selling subscriptions, we recommend using Stripe. Just ask AI Builder to help you connect it to your project.
- For appointments, tools like Calendly work great. You can also ask AI Builder how to add it to your site.
What payment methods are supported?
Choose from 100+ payment methods, like cards, PayPal, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and others. Payment methods available for your store depend on where you're selling, your location, currency, and who you're selling to.
What shipping methods are supported?
Once you connect an online store, you can define your shipping zones with up to 25 delivery options and set custom shipping rules based on order amount or item weight.
How do I connect an online store to my project?
It only takes two steps to get your store up and running:
- Click 'Integrations' in the top-right corner of your AI Builder project, then select and connect the online store. AI Builder sets it up for you in moments.
- Once connected, go to 'Integrations' → 'Online store' to access all your store settings.
Check our step-by-step guide for more instructions.
How do I edit my online store?
You can manage your store anytime by clicking 'Integrations' → 'Online store'.
Once it's connected, you'll see links that will redirect you to the built-in store manager. From there, you can manage products, payments, and more – without any prompting needed.
If you want to edit the way your online store looks (like the layout of your product list), just ask AI in the chat to make changes.
Can I build more than just an online store with AI Builder?
Yes – and this is where AI Builder really stands out. From a simple online store to a fully custom ecommerce app, AI Builder lets you build any ecommerce experience you can imagine – including custom tools tailored to your exact business needs. Inventory trackers, order management systems, sales dashboards – just describe what you need and AI Builder builds it for you.
Do I need coding experience to create an ecommerce app or store?
None at all. AI Builder is built around vibe coding – just describe what you want to build and AI takes care of the rest. Whether you're launching a storefront or building a custom ecommerce tool, all it takes is a prompt.
If your goal is to launch an online store, you can build an initial website from a single prompt, then connect the built-in online store integration and add your products – all without writing a single line of code.
Is vibe coding for me?
If you've ever had an idea for an online store or a custom ecommerce tool but didn't know where to start – vibe coding is for you. Instead of writing code, you simply describe what you want to build in plain language and AI brings it to life, step by step.
The best way to find out is to try it yourself. AI Builder comes with a free trial including 5 prompts – enough to vibe code an initial online store or custom ecommerce app and see exactly what it can do before you commit to anything. No credit card required.
What's the difference between AI Builder and Hostinger Website Builder for ecommerce?
Hostinger offers two ways to build an ecommerce website – with AI Builder vibe coding platform and Hostinger's drag-and-drop website builder – and the difference is already in the name.
Hostinger Website Builder lets you start from a template or generate an ecommerce website from a description, then customize it by dragging and dropping pre-built elements. It's a great fit for anyone who needs a clean, simple online store up and running quickly.
Horizons takes a conversational approach – you chat with AI and it applies changes in real time, giving you much more customization freedom. It also lets you build more advanced projects, like marketplaces or more complex online stores with user logins, thanks to its integrated backend. And for those who want it, full code access is available too.
Both tools are powered by Hostinger's native ecommerce solution and are built for people without technical knowledge – the difference comes down to how you like to build and how much flexibility you need.