Take control with code editing

Go beyond prompts. With full access to your project’s code, you can fine-tune and build on your terms – all within Hostinger AI Builder.
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Prompt to result, with code on demand

AI gives you a head start. But when you want to customize or debug, code editing lets you take over. Open any file, make precise changes, and see results instantly in the preview.

Whether you're refining the AI's output, injecting custom logic, or splitting components for clarity – you're in full control from start to finish.

Start for free
Prompt to result, with code on demand
HANDS-ON EDITING

More power to do it your way

Adjust code as you like

Spot something off or missing in the AI output? Tweak the code directly to get exactly what you need – faster than explaining it in prompts.
Add custom JavaScript or integrate third-party APIs – without workarounds or limitations.
Instantly view changes and debug issues as you go. Live updates help you build and refine without delay.
The code editor is built into AI Builder. Edit, preview, and iterate without leaving your project or opening new tabs.

What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder

mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana Mikleuš
Ivana Mikleuš
Digital Specialist

Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger AI Builder & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.

Ready to turn your unique project idea into reality?

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