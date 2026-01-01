AllTube is an open-source web interface for youtube-dl that simplifies video downloading from YouTube and over 1000 other video hosting platforms through an intuitive browser-based interface. Built as a PHP application with a clean HTML frontend, AllTube eliminates the complexity of command-line video downloading tools, providing a user-friendly solution for individuals and organizations that need to archive, backup, or collect video content from various online sources. Unlike browser extensions that may break with platform updates or desktop applications requiring installation on each device, AllTube runs centrally on a server, allowing multiple users to access video downloading capabilities through any web browser without installing software on their local machines.

Common Use Cases

Educational institutions deploy AllTube to create local video libraries from educational content hosted on YouTube, Vimeo, and other platforms, ensuring students can access learning materials even when internet connectivity is unreliable or when videos are removed from their original sources. Teachers use the web interface to download lecture recordings, tutorials, and documentaries for classroom presentations without depending on live streaming during lessons. Content creators leverage AllTube for backing up their own videos from multiple platforms, maintaining local archives of published content that protect against account suspensions, platform policy changes, or service shutdowns that could result in permanent content loss. The JSON API enables automated backup workflows that periodically download new uploads without manual intervention. Media production companies use AllTube to collect reference footage, download client-provided videos for editing projects, and archive source material from various online sources in standardized formats suitable for professional editing workflows. The conversion and remuxing features ensure downloaded videos match project requirements without additional transcoding steps. Researchers studying online video content deploy AllTube for collecting datasets of videos matching specific criteria, downloading videos for linguistic analysis, content categorization research, or studying temporal changes in how platforms present information. The consistent interface simplifies data collection compared to platform-specific APIs that change frequently. Digital preservation initiatives use AllTube to archive culturally significant video content at risk of deletion, downloading videos documenting historical events, endangered languages, or traditional practices before original sources disappear from public platforms.

Key Features

Web-based interface for youtube-dl with no local installation required

Support for 1000+ video hosting platforms including YouTube and Vimeo

Video format conversion to preferred formats and quality levels

Streaming capability for previewing videos before downloading

Remuxing feature for format conversion without quality loss

JSON API for programmatic video information retrieval

Customizable site title and branding options

Lightweight PHP architecture with minimal resource requirements

Multiple quality options for downloaded videos

Audio-only download support for extracting soundtracks

Subtitle download support for videos with captions

No user accounts or authentication required for basic operation

Why deploy AllTube on Hostinger VPS

Deploying AllTube on Hostinger VPS provides a centralized video downloading service accessible to multiple users without exposing youtube-dl command-line tools that require terminal access and technical knowledge to operate effectively. With dedicated VPS resources, you avoid bandwidth throttling and download speed limitations imposed by shared hosting environments, ensuring fast video downloads even for high-resolution 4K content that can consume gigabytes per file. The persistent storage environment allows accumulation of downloaded video libraries organized in server directories, with sufficient disk space for maintaining extensive archives that would quickly overwhelm personal device storage. Self-hosting ensures privacy for downloaded content, with video files remaining on your infrastructure rather than passing through third-party download services that may log URLs, track download patterns, or retain copies of downloaded videos. With full VPS control, you can schedule automated download jobs through cron tasks that use the JSON API to download videos at off-peak hours when bandwidth is cheaper or more available, implement access controls that restrict video downloading to authorized users, and customize youtube-dl configurations for specific download behaviors like rate limiting, user agent spoofing, or authentication with platforms requiring login credentials. The dedicated environment prevents youtube-dl's resource-intensive video processing operations from affecting other services, with isolated CPU and memory allocation ensuring video conversion and remuxing operations complete reliably without timeout errors common on resource-constrained shared hosting platforms.