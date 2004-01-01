Budibase
Tietoja Budibase
Budibase is a modern low-code development platform designed to help teams build and deploy business applications quickly. It bridges the gap between no-code simplicity and full-code flexibility, enabling both technical and non-technical users to create powerful internal tools, admin panels, and workflows. With support for multiple databases, REST APIs, and various integrations, Budibase accelerates digital transformation while keeping data under your control.
Common Use Cases
IT departments use Budibase to rapidly build internal tools, admin dashboards, and data management interfaces without lengthy development cycles. Operations teams leverage it to create workflow automation systems, approval processes, and business process management tools. Data analysts build custom reporting dashboards and data visualization tools connected to multiple data sources. Small businesses utilize it as a cost-effective alternative to expensive enterprise software, creating custom CRM, inventory, and project management systems.
Key Features
- Visual drag-and-drop application builder with pre-built components
- Built-in database with automatic API generation
- Connections to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, REST APIs, and more
- Workflow automation engine with triggers and actions
- Role-based access control and user management
- Responsive design with mobile and tablet support
- Custom JavaScript for advanced logic and transformations
- Real-time collaboration features
- Self-hosted deployment for complete data control
- Automatic container updates via Watchtower
Why deploy Budibase on Hostinger VPS
Deploying Budibase on Hostinger VPS provides a dedicated environment for your low-code platform with full control over resources and data. The VPS ensures consistent performance for your business applications, reliable database operations, and smooth user experiences. With dedicated resources, you can scale your applications as needed, integrate with existing systems securely, and maintain compliance with data sovereignty requirements. The included automation tools and persistent storage ensure your applications and workflows remain available and performant for your team.
