Deploy qBittorrent in one click installation.
Free, open-source BitTorrent client with a full-featured web interface and RSS-based automated downloading.
Elige un plan VPS para qBittorrent
Cada plan tiene todo lo que necesitas y mÃ¡s
Todo lo que puedes crear con qBittorrent
qBittorrent is a free, open-source BitTorrent client that delivers professional-grade features without advertisements, bundled software, or privacy-compromising telemetry. Originally built as a lightweight alternative to bloated commercial torrent clients, it combines sequential downloading, bandwidth scheduling, IP filtering, and an integrated search engine in a clean interface.
Running qBittorrent on a VPS provides always-on downloading and seeding with datacenter-grade bandwidth, removes the impact on home network performance during large transfers, and integrates seamlessly with media automation tools like Sonarr, Radarr, and Lidarr for hands-free library management.
Funciones clave de qBittorrent
Browser-Based Web UI
Manage torrents from any device through a full-featured web interface that mirrors the desktop experience without installing extra software.
RSS Automation
Subscribe to RSS feeds and define download rules so new releases matching your criteria are fetched automatically without manual searching.
Sequential Downloading
Download files in order so media can be previewed while the rest of the torrent is still transferring, useful for large video files.
Privacy Controls
Built-in IP filtering, encryption options, and zero telemetry keep your download activity private without relying on third-party add-ons.
Automation Integration
REST API and category-based path routing connect qBittorrent directly to Sonarr, Radarr, and Lidarr for fully automated media pipelines.
Â¿Por quÃ© ejecutar qBittorrent en Hostinger?
Publica con un clic
Lanza tu aplicaciÃ³n al instante con una configuraciÃ³n ya preparada. Sin instalaciones manuales ni procesos complicados.
Seguridad de primer nivel
Protege tus aplicaciones con un firewall integrado, protecciÃ³n DDoS y monitorizaciÃ³n continua.
Administrador de Docker integrado
Ejecuta mÃºltiples contenedores Docker desde un Ãºnico panel. Despliega, actualiza y monitoriza tus proyectos con facilidad.
Publica con un clic
Lanza tu aplicaciÃ³n al instante con una configuraciÃ³n ya preparada. Sin instalaciones manuales ni procesos complicados.
Seguridad de primer nivel
Protege tus aplicaciones con un firewall integrado, protecciÃ³n DDoS y monitorizaciÃ³n continua.
Administrador de Docker integrado
Ejecuta mÃºltiples contenedores Docker desde un Ãºnico panel. Despliega, actualiza y monitoriza tus proyectos con facilidad.
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