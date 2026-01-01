Up to 70% off

Hestiacp Hosting

Take control of your HestiaCP hosting environment

Free automatic weekly backups
Malware scanner
Hostinger Agent AI assistant
CAN$9.09/mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
hestiacp hosting

Pick your perfect Hestiacp Hosting plan

67% off
KVM 1
CAN$27.19
CAN$9.09/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
CAN$34.19
CAN$12.59/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
CAN$27.19
CAN$9.09/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
CAN$34.19
CAN$12.59/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Simple control for powerful servers

HestiaCP is a lightweight control panel that helps you manage websites, email, databases, and DNS from a single dashboard. It is often used to host multiple sites, streamline routine tasks, and keep server resources organized.

Running HestiaCP on a VPS gives you dedicated resources and full control over your hosting environment. This setup makes it easier to adjust capacity, isolate projects, and maintain stable performance as your workloads change.
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Hestiacp Hosting

Everything you need for your Hestiacp Hosting

Run and manage websites effortlessly with HestiaCP VPS hosting. Host your sites, mail, and databases on dedicated VPS resources while HestiaCP streamlines server management. Combine HestiaCPâ€™s intuitive control panel with VPS performance, flexibility, and root access to scale your hosting stack on your terms.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Hestiacp Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Hestiacp Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Hestiacp Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Hestiacp Hosting

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Hestiacp Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Hestiacp Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Hestiacp Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Hestiacp Hosting

Recommended server location:

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Local development. Global reach

Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

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Hestiacp Hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee â€“ your friendly AI assistant â€“ is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
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Hestiacp Hosting

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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Rating:
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Rating:
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Hestiacp Hosting VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hestiacp Hosting services.
HestiaCP is an open-source web hosting control panel that lets you manage websites, domains, email accounts, databases, and DNS from a web interface. On a VPS, it turns your server into a full-featured hosting environment for your own projects or clients.
Running HestiaCP on a VPS gives you dedicated resources, so other users cannot slow down your sites. You also gain more control over the software stack, security settings, and the number of sites and accounts you host.
With HestiaCP on a VPS, you typically have root access to the server, allowing you to install packages, adjust PHP versions, and modify system configurations. You can customize Nginx/Apache templates, set up custom SSL, tweak email and DNS settings, and tailor the environment to your specific workflows.
A VPS provides isolated CPU, RAM, and storage, which helps keep HestiaCP responsive even as you host more sites and services. You can usually upgrade resources as traffic grows, improving performance for web, email, and database workloads without migrating to a new platform.
HestiaCP on a VPS is ideal for developers, freelancers, and small agencies who want to manage multiple client sites under one control panel. It also suits technically inclined site owners who want more control than shared hosting offers, without the complexity of managing everything purely from the command line.

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