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AI and creative app templates

Whether you want to build your own AI-powered tools or launch creative apps you can offer to clients, start with customizable templates – and turn your idea into a revenue stream.
Productivity
Financial
AI & creative tools
Generators
Calculators & converters
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AI age progression (Oldify/Babify)

AI age progression (Oldify/Babify)

AI fairytale generator

AI fairytale generator

AI hairstyle simulator

AI hairstyle simulator

AI image generator

AI image generator

AI recipe builder

AI recipe builder

AI stylist app

AI stylist app

AI Writer (children's story generator)

AI Writer (children's story generator)

Blog post generator (dark)

Blog post generator (dark)

Image enhancer (modern)

Image enhancer (modern)

Image enhancer (playful)

Image enhancer (playful)

Image upscaler

Image upscaler

Resume builder

Resume builder

Slogan generator (modern)

Slogan generator (modern)

Slogan generator (playful)

Slogan generator (playful)

Social media post generator

Social media post generator

Hostinger templates FAQs

AI and creative app templates are pre-built web app layouts designed for building tools that assist with creative tasks – from writing and image generation to design and content creation. They provide a starting structure that can be customized and powered by AI Builder built-in AI – no third-party accounts or technical setup required – to create your own AI assistants, creative tools, and generators.

AI and creative app templates can be used to build AI writing assistants, image generators, design tools, content creators, and more. They are suitable for personal projects as well as for building and offering creative tools to clients or your audience.

No coding skills are required. With Hostinger AI Builder, you can customize templates simply by describing the changes you want. The AI will generate and update your web app based on your prompts.

You can create a working web app in minutes and refine it in hours depending on how much customization you want. The template provides the initial structure, while AI helps generate features and adjust the interface.

Yes. Many creators use AI Builder templates to build AI-powered tools they offer to clients or publish for their audience. Once your app is live, you can charge for access, offer it as a service, or embed it into an existing business.

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