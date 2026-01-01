Deploy Yopass in one-click installation.
Encrypted secret sharing service for sending passwords and sensitive data via self-destructing one-time links.
Choose a VPS plan for Yopass
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Yopass
Yopass is an open-source encrypted secret sharing service that lets you securely share passwords, tokens, and sensitive files without leaving them in email threads, chat logs, or support tickets. Secrets are encrypted in the browser using OpenPGP before being sent to the server â€” the decryption key never reaches the server, so even the host cannot read your secrets. Each secret gets a unique one-time URL that automatically self-destructs after being viewed or after a configurable expiry period.
Self-hosting Yopass on your VPS gives your organization a private, auditable channel for sharing credentials and sensitive configuration data. There are no accounts to manage, no tracking, and no plaintext storage â€” just a clean interface for safely exchanging secrets within teams or with external parties.
Key features of Yopass
End-to-end encryption
Secrets are encrypted in the browser using OpenPGP before transmission, ensuring the server never has access to plaintext data.
One-time links
Each secret generates a unique URL that is permanently destroyed after the first view, preventing unauthorized re-access.
Configurable expiry
Set secrets to expire automatically after hours, days, or weeks so forgotten links cannot be used to retrieve stale sensitive data.
Custom password protection
Add an optional passphrase to a secret for an extra layer of protection beyond the one-time link itself.
File sharing
Upload and share encrypted files alongside text secrets, with streaming encryption keeping file contents private end to end.
No accounts required
Recipients access secrets via a direct link with no login, making it frictionless to share credentials with external contractors or clients.
Why run Yopass on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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