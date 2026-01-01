Deploy Workout Cool in one click installation.
Open-source fitness coaching platform for building workout plans, tracking progress, and managing a personal exercise library.
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What you can build with Workout Cool
Workout Cool is a self-hosted fitness coaching platform that provides a comprehensive exercise database, structured workout plan builder, and session tracking â€” all running on your own server with no subscription fees or third-party data sharing. Users can browse exercises with instructional video demonstrations, build custom workout programs organized by muscle group or training goal, and log training sessions to track performance over time.
Unlike hosted fitness apps that lock historical data behind subscriptions, Workout Cool stores all training history in a PostgreSQL database on your own infrastructure. The platform supports email and password authentication alongside optional Google OAuth, and the embedded exercise library can be pre-populated with sample data on first launch.
Key features of Workout Cool
Exercise Library
Browse a comprehensive database of exercises with instructional video demonstrations organized by muscle group, equipment, and training type.
Workout Plan Builder
Create structured multi-day training programs with custom exercise selections, sets, reps, and rest periods for any fitness goal.
Session Logging
Record every training session with actual performance data so you can track weight progression and volume over time.
Progress Tracking
Visualize strength gains and training consistency with charts that show performance trends across sessions and workout programs.
Muscle Group Filtering
Filter and discover exercises by targeted muscle group to build balanced programs covering every part of the body.
Why run Workout Cool on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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