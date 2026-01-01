Up to 70% off for withoutbg

Deploy withoutbg in one click installation.

Self-hosted AI background removal tool that processes images locally with no cloud dependency or per-image fees.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
CAN$9.09/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy withoutbg in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for withoutbg

67% off
KVM 1
CAN$27.19
CAN$9.09/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
CAN$34.19
CAN$12.59/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
CAN$27.19
CAN$9.09/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
CAN$34.19
CAN$12.59/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with withoutbg

withoutbg is a self-hosted AI-powered background removal application that runs a four-stage ONNX model pipeline entirely on your own server. It provides a drag-and-drop web interface for removing backgrounds from product photos, portraits, and marketing images â€” without sending files to a cloud service or paying per-image fees. The pipeline combines ISNet segmentation, Depth Anything V2 guidance, Focus Matting, and a refiner model to produce clean, transparent-background results from CPU inference alone.

All model weights are bundled inside the Docker image, so there is nothing to configure beyond deploying the container â€” no model downloads, no GPU required, no external API calls on the processing path.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of withoutbg

Local AI model pipeline

Runs all background removal processing on your own server using bundled ONNX models â€” no image is ever sent to an external cloud service.

Four-stage processing

ISNet segmentation, Depth Anything V2 guidance, Focus Matting, and a refiner model work together to produce clean edges on hair, fur, and complex subjects.

No GPU required

CPU-based ONNX inference means any standard VPS can run the full model pipeline without GPU hardware or CUDA setup.

Drag-and-drop web UI

React-based interface lets users drop images and download transparent-background results in PNG, JPEG, or WebP format without any setup.

No per-image fees

Self-hosting eliminates per-image charges from SaaS background removal APIs â€” process unlimited images at a fixed VPS cost.

Why run withoutbg on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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