withoutbg is a self-hosted AI-powered background removal application that runs a four-stage ONNX model pipeline entirely on your own server. It provides a drag-and-drop web interface for removing backgrounds from product photos, portraits, and marketing images â€” without sending files to a cloud service or paying per-image fees. The pipeline combines ISNet segmentation, Depth Anything V2 guidance, Focus Matting, and a refiner model to produce clean, transparent-background results from CPU inference alone.

All model weights are bundled inside the Docker image, so there is nothing to configure beyond deploying the container â€” no model downloads, no GPU required, no external API calls on the processing path.