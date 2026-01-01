Deploy wger in one click installation.
Self-hosted fitness and workout tracker with exercise database, nutrition logging, and weight tracking for athletes and coaches.
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What you can build with wger
wger is an open-source fitness and workout tracker that combines a comprehensive exercise database, structured workout planning, nutrition tracking, and body-weight monitoring into one self-hosted Django application. It ships with a community-curated catalog of thousands of exercises with descriptions, target muscles, and demonstration images, and it pairs with native iOS and Android mobile apps so athletes can log workouts and meals from the gym.
Self-hosting wger on your VPS keeps personal training data â€” workouts, body measurements, food logs, and progress charts â€” on infrastructure you control rather than handed to a fitness SaaS. The platform supports multiple users with private accounts, optional guest logins for trial use, and a comprehensive REST API for custom dashboards or third-party app integrations.
Key features of wger
Exercise database
Thousands of community-curated exercises with descriptions, target muscle groups, and demonstration images, synchronized from the upstream wger.de catalog.
Workout planning
Build structured routines with sets, reps, weights, and rest periods, then track session-by-session progress with charts.
Nutrition logging
Plan meals against macro and calorie targets with a searchable food database, daily meal logs, and shopping-list generation.
Body weight tracking
Log body weight, measurements, and progress photos over time with trend charts that highlight long-term changes.
Native mobile apps
Free iOS and Android companion apps connect to your self-hosted instance for in-gym logging without a browser.
Multi-user with API
Per-user accounts with optional guest logins plus a comprehensive REST API for custom dashboards, integrations, and coaching tools.
Why run wger on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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