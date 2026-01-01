Deploy Weblate in one click installation.
Web-based translation management platform with tight version control integration for seamless localization workflows.
Choose a VPS plan for Weblate
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Weblate
Weblate is a powerful open-source translation management platform that integrates directly with Git, GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket to keep translations synchronized with your codebase. Translators work through an intuitive web interface while changes are automatically committed back to your repositories, eliminating manual file exchanges and merge conflicts.
With support for over 50 file formats, built-in translation memory, machine translation suggestions, and quality checks, Weblate streamlines every step of the localization process. Self-hosting on your own VPS removes per-user pricing limits and keeps proprietary source strings confidential.
Key features of Weblate
Version control integration
Automatically sync translations with Git, GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket repositories without manual file exchanges.
50+ file formats
Support PO, XLIFF, JSON, Android resources, iOS strings, Java properties, and dozens more translation formats.
Translation memory
Reuse previously translated strings across projects to maintain consistency and speed up localization work.
Machine translation
Get automatic translation suggestions from DeepL, Google Translate, and LibreTranslate to accelerate workflows.
Quality checks
Catch placeholder errors, formatting issues, and inconsistencies automatically before translations reach production.
Review workflows
Configure approval processes with role-based permissions to ensure translation quality across your team.
Why run Weblate on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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