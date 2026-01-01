Deploy Tiny Tiny RSS in one click installation.
Self-hosted, multi-user RSS and Atom news aggregator for reading and organizing feeds from any browser.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Tiny Tiny RSS
Tiny Tiny RSS is a self-hosted, open-source RSS and Atom feed aggregator that lets you follow websites, blogs, and news sources from a single, private web interface. It continuously fetches updates in the background so your feeds are always current, and provides a flexible interface with keyboard shortcuts, full-text search, labels, filters, and OPML import/export.
Multiple user accounts are supported, each with independent feed subscriptions and preferences. A built-in API enables mobile clients like FeedMe and Fluent Reader to connect and sync reading progress. Self-hosting on your VPS keeps your reading history and subscriptions private â€” no third-party service sees what you read.
Key features of Tiny Tiny RSS
Continuous Feed Fetching
Fetches updates from all subscribed feeds in the background so articles are ready to read the moment you open the app.
Multi-user Support
Create multiple independent accounts, each with their own feed subscriptions, labels, filters, and reading preferences.
Mobile Client API
Built-in API lets popular mobile clients like FeedMe, Fluent Reader, and Reeder connect and sync your reading progress across devices.
Filters and Labels
Automatically label, star, or hide articles based on rules you define â€” keep your reading list focused on what matters.
OPML Import and Export
Import your existing subscriptions from any other RSS reader via OPML and export them just as easily when you need to migrate.
Why run Tiny Tiny RSS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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