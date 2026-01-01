ThingsBoard is an open-source IoT platform that handles the full lifecycle of connected device deployments â€” from device provisioning and credential management through real-time telemetry ingestion, complex event processing, and custom dashboard visualisation. It supports MQTT, HTTP, and CoAP protocols out of the box, making it compatible with virtually any microcontroller, industrial sensor, or gateway.

Self-hosting ThingsBoard on your own VPS means your device data never leaves your infrastructure â€” critical for industrial, medical, and smart building deployments subject to data sovereignty requirements. With multi-tenant support, a single ThingsBoard instance can serve isolated environments for different teams, customers, or projects.