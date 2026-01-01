Deploy Temporal in one click installation.
Open-source durable workflow execution platform for building fault-tolerant, long-running applications at scale.
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What you can build with Temporal
Temporal is an open-source durable workflow execution platform that lets developers write long-running, fault-tolerant applications as ordinary code. Workflows written with Temporal survive process crashes, network partitions, and infrastructure failures automatically â€” no manual checkpointing, state machines in databases, or complex retry logic required. When a worker restarts, execution resumes exactly where it left off.
This deployment runs the full Temporal stack: the server with PostgreSQL for persistence and Elasticsearch for workflow history search and visibility. The included web UI lets you monitor active workflows, inspect event histories, search across executions by status or custom attributes, and trigger signals â€” giving your team full observability into running business processes.
Key features of Temporal
Durable Execution
Workflows survive process crashes and infrastructure restarts automatically, resuming exactly where they left off without extra infrastructure.
Workflow Visibility
Elasticsearch-powered search lets you filter and inspect workflow executions by status, workflow type, custom search attributes, or time range.
Automatic Retries
Define retry policies with configurable backoff on any activity so transient failures are handled without changing application code.
Long-running Workflows
Natively supports workflows that run for minutes, days, or years â€” including scheduled timers, human approval steps, and external signals.
Multi-language SDKs
Workers connect over gRPC using official SDKs for Go, Python, Java, TypeScript, .NET, and PHP.
Why run Temporal on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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