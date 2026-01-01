TaxHacker is an open-source, AI-powered accounting application built for freelancers, indie hackers, and small businesses. It eliminates manual data entry by using large language models to automatically extract amounts, dates, merchants, tax data, and line items from uploaded receipts and invoices.

Unlike SaaS accounting tools, TaxHacker runs entirely on your own infrastructure â€” your financial documents never leave your server. It supports 170+ world currencies with automatic historical exchange rate conversion, works with OpenAI, Google Gemini, Mistral, or local models via Ollama, and lets you create custom categories and AI prompts tailored to your specific business workflows.