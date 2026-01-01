Tandoor Recipes is a feature-rich open-source recipe management platform for organizing your cooking life. Import recipes from any website, plan weekly meals, generate shopping lists, and share cookbooks with family â€” all from a clean web interface accessible on any device. Built by the self-hosting community, it puts your recipe collection under your control without ads, subscriptions, or data harvesting.

Self-hosting Tandoor on your VPS keeps all your recipes, meal plans, and shopping lists private and accessible from anywhere. This deployment includes PostgreSQL for reliable data storage and Traefik HTTPS integration. The first user to register becomes the administrator â€” disable public signups after creating your account.