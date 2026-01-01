Svix is an open-source, enterprise-ready webhook delivery platform that handles everything involved in sending reliable webhooks at scale. It manages automatic retries with exponential backoff, endpoint health monitoring, message signing and verification, and a full audit log of every delivery attempt â€” so you do not have to build any of this infrastructure yourself.

An embeddable portal component lets your application's customers self-manage their webhook endpoints and event subscriptions. Built in Rust for performance, Svix runs with PostgreSQL and Redis, and exposes a REST API with official SDKs for all major languages. Self-hosting on your VPS keeps all webhook data under your control.