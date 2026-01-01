Spree is a fully open-source headless e-commerce platform built on Ruby on Rails, powering everything from single-product stores to enterprise B2B marketplaces and multi-vendor platforms. It ships a complete REST API, a TypeScript SDK, and a production-ready Next.js storefront so you can launch a fully customised online store without building the backend from scratch.

Self-hosting Spree on your own VPS gives you complete control over customer data, payment flows, and product catalogue â€” with no revenue share, no transaction fees, and no vendor restrictions on which payment gateways or fulfilment services you can connect.