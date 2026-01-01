Deploy Spree in one click installation.
Open-source headless e-commerce platform for building multi-vendor, B2B, and cross-border online stores.
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What you can build with Spree
Spree is a fully open-source headless e-commerce platform built on Ruby on Rails, powering everything from single-product stores to enterprise B2B marketplaces and multi-vendor platforms. It ships a complete REST API, a TypeScript SDK, and a production-ready Next.js storefront so you can launch a fully customised online store without building the backend from scratch.
Self-hosting Spree on your own VPS gives you complete control over customer data, payment flows, and product catalogue â€” with no revenue share, no transaction fees, and no vendor restrictions on which payment gateways or fulfilment services you can connect.
Key features of Spree
Headless Architecture
A complete REST API and TypeScript SDK let you build any storefront â€” Next.js, mobile, or custom â€” while Spree handles all commerce logic behind the scenes.
Multi-Vendor Marketplace
Built-in vendor management lets you run a marketplace with multiple sellers, separate catalogues, and independent fulfilment from a single installation.
B2B Wholesale
Create customer groups with custom pricing, order minimums, and credit terms to run B2B wholesale alongside your B2C storefront without a second platform.
Cross-Border Commerce
Native multi-currency and multi-language support lets you sell globally without third-party plugins or per-country workarounds.
Full-Text Product Search
Meilisearch integration delivers typo-tolerant, millisecond product search with faceted filtering included out of the box.
Why run Spree on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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